Yokogawa's GC8000 Process Gas Chromatograph Receives CIS Science and Technology Award

Yokogawa Electric Corporation announces that the GC8000 process gas chromatograph has received a Science and Technology Award in the Excellent Product category from the China Instrument and Control Society (CIS).



The CIS Science and Technology Award was established by the National Office for the Science & Technology Awards and the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People's Republic of China, and is considered to be highly prestigious and influential. This award has five categories. This year, 11 products won this award in the Excellent Product category, and it is particularly noteworthy that Yokogawa was the only non-Chinese company to receive this honor.



Process gas chromatography is an analytical technique whereby chemical compounds are vaporized and separated to analyze their constituent elements, and it is used in industries such as oil & gas, petrochemical, and chemicals. This award comes in recognition of the advanced technology, high reliability, and long-term stability of the GC8000, which has helped refineries and oil & coal chemical plants in China improve productivity and product quality. Demand continues to rise for such solutions in China. Encouraged by this award, Yokogawa will continue in its efforts to provide solutions that can help its customers in China enhance productivity and product quality.



Copyright 2016. Youroilandgasnews