Yokogawa Releases Plant Resource Manager (PRM®) R3.31

Yokogawa Electric Corporation announced the September 7 release of version R3.31 of its Plant Resource Manager (PRM®) software tool for the centralized management of large amounts of data from plant monitoring and control devices as well as manufacturing equipment.



PRM R3.31, an upgrade to R3.30, includes a new function that enables PRM to link with a computerized maintenance management system and a new data display function that enables field maintenance personnel to access data that is useful for locating and responding to device failures. With this latest PRM release, Yokogawa aims to capture a larger share of the plant maintenance market by offering companies a solution that enables their maintenance personnel to work more efficiently.



Development Background



Manufacturers are constantly looking for ways to improve maintenance efficiency by using software tools like PRM that can centrally manage large amounts of maintenance information and other types of data from plant monitoring and control devices as well as manufacturing equipment, and there is a constant need to quickly identify device failures that can interfere with the safe operation of plants. To better meet such needs, Yokogawa has reinforced the functions of PRM.



This latest PRM version enables the seamless management of the process of detecting and responding to device failures. This has been achieved by linking PRM to a computerized maintenance management system that is used to draw up maintenance plans and manage the progress of maintenance tasks. With this new PRM version, field maintenance personnel can also access key performance indicator (KPI) reports on device availability and other indices that until now have been mainly available for use by management. This facilitates the identification of failure causes so that appropriate countermeasures can be taken.



Enhancements



1. Linking of instrument status information with maintenance work information



The PRM works with Maximo®, an IBM® maintenance solution. Upon detection of a device failure, PRM issues an instruction to Maximo to draw up a task plan and begin the process of managing the progress of task execution. With PRM R3.31, a symbol (maintenance mark) is displayed over the device icon in the device navigator window that communicates the current state of the task that is being managed by Maximo. This ensures seamless management of the failure detection and resolution process. PRM R3.31 is compatible with the latest Maximo versions, 7.5 and 7.6.



2. Efficient access to field asset KPI reports



Field asset KPI reports*1 contain data about the availability of instruments, the number of instruments that are in an abnormal state, warning status, other states, and the number of alarms and events and their ranking. Until now, this information has been used mainly by management. With PRM R3.31, maintenance personnel can now directly access field asset KPI reports via the PRM user interface, and this information can be used to detect potential device abnormalities, identify and analyze failures, and consider necessary countermeasures. Field asset KPI reports Field asset KPI reports



3. Compatible with new I/O