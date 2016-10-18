Wireless IoT Leak Detection Device Able to Preempt & Alert Operators to Impending Oil Well Leaks

Ambyint, a firm specializing in cost saving IoT technology solutions for oil and gas producers, announced the launch of its new, pre-emptive, leak-detection device ‘ambySense:SLD’.



The proprietary device uses wireless sensor technology and machine intelligence to detect, and immediately alert field operators to the first sign of an impending leak within the dual-pack stuffing box, long before it would become visible outside the stuffing box and start to pose an environmental risk.



With the containment and environmental repair of even minor leaks from an oil well costing $20,000 - $50,000, operators have relied on regular well site visits to track well integrity. Ambyint’s advanced remote leak monitoring technology offers significant time and cost savings to operators as well as ensuring critical environmental protection.



“For any oil producer, an untracked oil leak on a well is one of the worst possible eventualities.” said Nav Dhunay, CEO at ambyint. “Leaks are common – the majority occurring in stuffing boxes which experience constant stress - and there are severe cost and reputational consequences associated with causing environmental damage as a result. Leaks can also be exceptionally hard to track, especially in remotely located wells, and once seen, can have already caused considerable damage. Our ambySense:SLD device has been specifically developed to alert operators long before that ever happens.”



As the latest to launch in a growing suite of ambyint well monitoring and control products, the wireless ambySense:SLD device can be self-installed in minutes on any well that has a dual-pack stuffing box. Operators are able to simply download the ambyint app, scan the QR code on the back of the device and instantly start receiving real-time monitoring information and pre-emptive leak alerts.



When also combined with ambyint’s ambyControl technology, the moment a leak alert is received, producers are able to initiate instant remote deactivation of a well via their app to ensure damage is mitigated.



Developed by several of the foremost figures in oil well optimization, ambyint’s product portfolio represents one of the very first commercial solutions to the market which brings the Internet of Things (IoT), connected devices and sophisticated big data analytics to the oil patch.



Source: Ambyint