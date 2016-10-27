Weatherford Named Best Directional Drilling Company of the Year by Rosneft

Weatherford Russia was recognized as the Best Directional Drilling Company of the Year by Rosneft at the second specialized Exploration and Production Technologies 2016 Сonference held in Moscow October 4 and 5, 2016.



Rosneft, the world’s largest publicly traded petroleum corporation, acknowledged its top contractors in several categories for performance excellence in 2015 during a panel at the conference. The company reviewed the performance of several Russian and foreign contractors in the areas of health, safety and the environment (HSE); reliability; and technology. Weatherford was recognized for achieving the best results in directional drilling and logging and measurement while drilling throughout the company’s assets in 2015.



“We are proud of this recognition of our directional drilling performance from one of our largest customers in Russia,” said Hans Klampferer, Weatherford Region Vice President for Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. “We look forward to continuing to meet Rosneft’s needs with high levels of service quality and reliability.”



Source: Weatherford