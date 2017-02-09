Varioganneft Applies New Tracer Methods In Multistage Hydraulic Fracturing

The tracer study method is used to obtain data on properties and characteristics of target formations, which were selected for MHF operations. The above method is based on introduction of tracer into the fracture at the stage of proppant pumping. MHF is followed by sampling of the well fluid, containing the previously pumped chemical. Samples analyses allows drawing conclusions about operation of each frac port, that, in turn, helps to make adjustments in planning of further works, as well as to build the methodology of MHF conducting as a whole.

Tracer methods are currently the most full and precise methods of obtaining the reliable data. The MHF itself is one of the most complicated and costly ways of oil and gas production intensification, OAO Varioganneft therefore pays particular attention to the technical and scientific support of it. The introduction of new cutting-edge methods and technology both to enhance effectiveness of the standard operations and to reduce costs is the strategic goal of PJSC “RussNeft”, and is thoroughly considered by the Company`s divisions.

Source: “RussNeft”