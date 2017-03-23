Unique Сrane Equipment Delivered to Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex

A new large-capacity equipment was delivered to the staple of Zvezda shipbuilding complex , including two crane towers with carrying capacity of 100 t each. The length of the crane's arm is 81.7 m, the width of the railtrack is 10.5 m, the crane's height is 94.5 m. The cranes delivery from China was a technically complex transport operation as the equipment was transported assembled on a special vessel.

The cranes were manufactured as part of a joint contract between Far Eastern Plant Zvezda and China Heavy Industry Corporation Nantong (CHIC) on delivery of crane equipment for outfitting slipway of Zvezda shipbuilding complex . According to the contract, by the end of 2017 the Chinese company will deliver to the staple in Bolshoy Kamen the total of 5 units of equipment: two cranes with carrying capacity of 320 t and two cranes with carrying capacity of 100 t, as well as a Goliath crane with carrying capacity of 1200 t.

The first cranes with carrying capacity of 320 t were successfully delivered and installed on the site of Zvezda shipbuilding complex in August 2016. The overall weight of the cargo amounted to 1560 t. The cranes are unique by their technical characteristics and will be used for heavy shipbuilding.

The advanced crane equipment in the shipyard Zvezda will provide shipbuilding technological cycle in Bolshoy Kamen. The new shipyard will become the largest civil shipyard in Russia as well as a base for offshore equipment manufacturing and development.

Source: Rosneft