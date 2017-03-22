Trelleborg Launches New eLearning Tool that Reduces Elastopipe™ Installation Training Time and Cost

Trelleborg’s offshore operation has developed an interactive e-learning tool with a series of lessons on installing the Elastopipe™ flexible piping system for offshore installations. The new tool uses different learning approaches to pre-train installers across the globe in a cost effective and timely manner.

The Elastopipe™ Installation eLearning tool provides installers an introduction to the product and pre-training that reduces onsite training time and costs. Designed as a self-guided program, the online lessons feature videos, images, documents and quizzes to make learning more interactive and are all fully-voiced in English and Spanish. Alongside a product overview, the tool gives an introduction to the practical aspects of Elastopipe™, including modules on health and safety, quality, pre-installation and installation.

Morten Kristensen, Business Group Director, states: “We pride ourselves on using local labor to support our professional Elastopipe™ installation teams all over the world. This tool enables us to use local personnel to an even higher degree, which is something that our customers are looking for.”

Elastopipe™ is a patented flexible piping system developed for transporting a variety of fluids and is the first corrosion-free, explosion, impact and jet fire resistant flexible piping system. This next generation system uses synthetic rubber instead of traditional materials and incorporates the only piping material approved for offshore deluge systems that has survived sequential explosion, impact and jet fire testing. Elastopipe™ has been independently tested and certified by DNV, as well as approved by Lloyds, RMRS, ABS and the US Coast Guard.

Source: Trelleborg