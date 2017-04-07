Trelleborg Launches New Buoyant Cable and Flowline Protection

Trelleborg’s offshore operation launches Buoyant Uraduct®, a protection system for subsea cables, umbilicals, flowlines and hoses.

Based on the original Uraduct®design, Buoyant Uraduct®protects cables from abrasion and impact. The protection system reduces the crush risk at crossing locations by reducing the overall weight of a subsea cable. Made from highly buoyant materials, the protection system also minimizes drag and lift, avoiding possible stability issues.

Robert Knowles, Design Engineer with Trelleborg’s offshore operation, states: “As the global requirement for data and product transfer increases, so does the demand for advanced cable and flowline protection. When these vital lines cross each other on the seafloor, there is a potential risk of damage to the previously laid power cables or flowlines.

“To create peace of mind in this situation, we took a look at how we could update our renowned Uraduct protection system to help reduce these risk. The solution we came up with was a buoyant protection system which would not only protect cables from abrasion and impact, it would also reduce the excess weight of a subsea cable so that it will not crush other lines at crossing locations."

Buoyant Uraduct® is a protection system for subsea cables which can be customized to suite customer specifications for buoyancy, pipeline diameter and multiple subsea configurations. It is also a suitable alternative to subsea crossing bridges and can be installed on the cable or pipeline before it is laid on the seabed.

Source: Trelleborg