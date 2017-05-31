Transneft Diascan JSC Obtains Four Patents for Inventions

Transneft Diascan JSC obtained four Russian Federation patents for inventions. These protection documents confirm company’s exclusive right for the following engineering solutions till 2035:

Patent No. 2617175 Method diagnostic data alignment for different vertical steel vessel bottom sheets in order to construct vertical steel vessel bottom visual image with linking of diagnostic data to sheet and weld numbers. Formula of invention – creation of a method for comprehensive assessment of defective area relative positions in the vertical steel vessel bottom. This assessment is required to improve diagnostic data reliability, timely forecast development of vessel bottom critical defective areas, and prevent emergencies during vertical steel vessel use.

Patent No. 2617225 Ultrasonic flaw detector sensor carrier. Formula of invention – creation of an ultrasonic flaw detector sensor carrier to improve diagnostic data quality during in-line inspection, minimize diagnostic data loss during ultrasonic flaw detector movement through pipline bends, increase sensor carrier flexibility when the flaw detector moves through both straight pipeline sections, and bends, and therefore set any required section length.

Patent No. 2617612 Transformation of data obtained during in-line inspections of main pipelines operating in the reverse mode into such form that allows to interpret them using data from previous inspections performed during oil pipeline operation in the direct mode. Formula of this invention is the creation of a method that allows to achieve complete emulation of passing of an in-line inspection tool at the level of initial diagnostic data and make reverse process absolutely transparent for a main pipeline in-line inspection data interpretation application.

Patent No.2617628 Method of piping section layout development on the basis of data obtained by a pipeline positioning in-line inspection tool. This method is used during pipeline positioning flaw detector data processing by means of identification of circumferential weld presence criteria and pipeline section layout development for further use during in-line diagnostic data processing.

Transneft Diascan JSC is a high-tech science-driven company with vast scientific and technical base and great innovative potential. Today, the joint-stock company has an exclusive right for 34 utility model patents, 38 patents for invention, 33 certificates for computer software and 9 certificates for databases.

Source: Transneft Diascan