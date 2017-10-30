Transneft Diascan Certified the Combined Magnetic Defectoscopes of Two Size Types Against the Requirements for Operation In Explosive Atmospheres

Transneft Diascan received Certificates of Conformity to the requirements of the Technical Regulation of Customs Union (TR CU 012/2011) for new combined magnetic defectoscopes 16-МСК.01-00.000 and 18-МСК.00-00.000. The Certificates “On safety of equipment intended for use in explosive atmospheres” provide the opportunity to perform Transneft Diascan received Certificates of Conformity to the requirements of the Technical Regulation of Customs Union (TR CU 012/2011) for new combined magnetic defectoscopes 16-МСК.01-00.000 and 18-МСК.00-00.000. The Certificates “On safety of equipment intended for use in explosive atmospheres” provide the opportunity to perform diagnostics of pipelines with diameter 16” and 18” on the territory of Customs Union Member Countries.

Combined magnetic defectoscopes (MFL + TFI), developed and manufactured by Transneft Diascan, by means of both longitudinal and cross magnetization allow detecting different defects more effectively and precisely. They are able to detect pitting corrosion, crack-like defects in circumferential, longitudinal weld and inside the barrel of pipe, risks as well as illegal tapping.

Technical Regulation of Customs Union was developed according to the Agreement on common principles and rules of technical regulation in Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russian Federation dated October 18, 2011 (nowadays it also includes Armenia and Kyrgyzstan). The document sets common mandatory requirements to the equipment intended for use in explosive atmospheres to provide its free transfer all over the territory of Customs Union. The Certificates of Conformity to the requirements of the Technical Regulation of Customs Union TR CU 012/2011 are issued for all previously manufactured diagnostic devices of Transneft Diascan.

Source: Transneft Discan