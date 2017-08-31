Transneft Diascan accomplished the first stage of modernization of combined ultrasonic defectoscope 40-DKK (combined diagnostic tool). The diagnostic device has successfully passed acceptance tests and has been accepted for operation by the commission of Transneft.

The combined ultrasonic defectoscope 40-DKK is aimed at diagnostics of pipelines with a diameter of 40”, 42” and 48” using WM and CD ultrasonic measuring systems. As a result of the first stage of modernization the following characteristics of this diagnostic complex have been improved:

▪the system resolving capacity is boosted by increasing the number of ultrasound WM detectors 1.6 times;

▪the minimum size of the detected defects of pipe wall of scratch mark type is decreased 2.5 times breadthwise and 1.5 times depthwise.

The second stage of device modernization includes the diagnostic complex upgrade by magnetic measuring MFL system; the work will be completed by February 2018.

Transneft is completing modernization of combined devices for diagnostics of pipelines with a diameter of 40”, 42” and 48” with defectoscope 40-DKK.

Source: Transneft Diascan