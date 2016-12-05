TOTAL Unveils the New RUBIA OPTIMA Lubricants Range for Heavy Duty Engines

The Lubricants business of TOTAL Specialties USA Inc. (TSUSA), announces the launch of the new RUBIA OPTIMA range. This range, designed for heavy-duty engines, complies with the new categories defined by the American Petroleum Institute (API) which will take effect as early as December 2016.



The API CJ-4 service category that was developed nearly a decade ago will be replaced by two new categories, API CK-4 and API FA-4, to meet the new standards regarding greenhouse gas emission limits. Cleaner and more fuel-efficient diesel engines are now mandatory and require new oils. With the RUBIA OPTIMA range, TSUSA partners with its customers to offer technologically advanced lubricants.



This new RUBIA OPTIMA range is the direct result of the TOTAL Group's continued commitment and investment in research and development. Recognized for the advanced performance and technology of its lubricants, The TOTAL Group capitalizes on this innovative approach to ensure its products meet today's demands. Thanks to its complex formulations, the RUBIA OPTIMA range provides better engine protection and an unparalleled level of performance. It will help limit carbon dioxide emissions while improving the engine's fuel consumption and improve oxidation resistance, allowing the longest oil drain intervals authorized by the manufacturers.



Introducing the new RUBIA OPTIMA range which fully meets the new CK-4 and FA-4 specifications:



RUBIA OPTIMA 1100 15W-40 and RUBIA OPTIMA 1100 FE 10W-30 both meet the CK-4 specification, and the 1100 FE 10-W30 lowers viscosity and offers fuel economy benefits.



RUBIA OPTIMA 2100 XFE 10W-30, which meets the FA-4 specification, enables extra fuel economy by reducing High Temperature High Shear (HTHS) viscosity. It has limited backward compatibility because of its lower HTHS viscosity.



"With our Lubricants business in the United States at a consistent growth over the past five years and with projections to maintain the expansion, we will continue to listen to the market's needs and deliver our customers more eco-friendly and fuel-efficient products. Engineered specifically for the American market, our RUBIA OPTIMA line is designed to meet the new regulations and to improve the performance and protection of the heavy-duty engine," said Christophe Doussoux, Senior Vice President of Lubricants at TOTAL Specialties USA, Inc.



The new RUBIA OPTIMA benefits from state-of-the-art "T.I.R. Technology", which refers to:



Total protection: industry tested, RUBIA products are put through numerous tests (Laboratory, bench and road tests) to achieve results that show excellent performance in oxidation stability and protection against wear, deposits and soot.



International approvals: RUBIA has a greater number of advanced approvals than most products on the market. This means multi-brand fleets require fewer products to meet crucial requirements of the most advanced engines on the market.



Reduced costs: RUBIA offers better fleet cost savings with a full suite of TOTAL FUEL ECONOMY engine and transmission oils, and includes TOTAL CHECK, a leading condition monitoring service of used oil analysis.



The TOTAL Group has collaborated closely with key heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop the new RUBIA OPTIMA oils with performance