TOTAL Launches the New TOTAL QUARTZ INEO LONG LIFE 0W-20 With ART

Introducing the TOTAL QUARTZ INEO LONG LIFE 0W-20 with ART (Age Resistance Technology). Formulated to meet the ACEA C5 international standards and technical requirements of manufacturers such as Volkswagen and Porsche, this fully synthetic engine oil ensures outstanding wear protection, strong durability and exceptional fuel economy performance. All whilst maintaining efficiency of emission systems in the latest diesel and petrol engines.

Defined by more efficient engines, cars nowadays are designed to do more with less. TOTAL QUARTZ INEO LONG LIFE 0W-20 with ART has been designed whilst factoring in these challenges to provide ultimate protection, 21% more efficient against sludge build-up and 72% more effective against wear compared to the limits set by ACEA*. With TOTAL QUARTZ INEO LONG LIFE 0W-20 with ART, engines can operate at very high temperatures as well as pressures with limited oil oxidation and abrasion. This synthetic engine oil profoundly decreases engine deposits, NOx, CO2 as well as CO emissions, resulting in a cleaner engine and more importantly, cleaner environment.

TOTAL QUARTZ INEO LONG LIFE 0W-20 with ART is designed to meet the SAE 0W-20 viscosity grade requirement of European vehicles and is particularly purposed for use in the VW group vehicles, requiring the very specific VW 508.00/509.00 BLUE OIL standard, which despite its name appears green in the can.

If the drain intervals remain unchanged compared to the 5W-30 standard (VW 504.00 / 507.00), with 30,000 kms or an oil change every two years, TOTAL QUARTZ INEO LONG LIFE 0W-20 represents more fuel economy and better wear protection of the engine. Indeed, the criteria specific to Volkswagen are more severe.

Owing to Total’s mastery in oil technology, the enhancement of frictional properties, fuel consumption and therefore running costs in the latest diesel and petrol passenger cars have been significantly improved. TOTAL QUARTZ INEO LONG LIFE 0W-20 with ART, the product of Total’s over 45 years of experience, delivers to modern cars unsurpassed engine proctection inspite of varying engine speeds, styles, conditions and temperatures for optimal engine sustainability.

*As per OM646LA ACEA – European Automobile Manufacturers Association - test

Source: TOTAL