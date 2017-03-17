TMK Starts Shipments of Drill Pipe with New TMK UP EXD Tool Joint Connections

March 17, 2017

TMK, one of the world’s leading producers of tubular products for the oil and

gas  industry,  has  shipped  the  first  batch  of  drill  pipe  with  TMK  UP  EXD

second-gen double-shoulder premium tool joint connections. The pipe batch

was shipped to Samotlorneftepromkhim.

 

TMK UP EXD tool joint connection offers a number of benefits over the first-

gen  double-shoulder  connections.  In particular, the  updated  design  of  tool

joints has provided for improved drilling hydraulics, TMK UP EXD tool joints

are capable of withstanding higher torque loads as compared with TMK UP

TDS joints (ca. 20% improvement in performance). The modified profile of

the  thread  crest  provides  for  improved  performance  versus  the  standard

design, in particular, significantly reducing thread galling on the faces of the

pin and the coupling when assembling or disassembling drill strings. Another

benefit of TMK UP EXD connection is reduction in assembly times, enabling

time and cost savings in well drilling operations.

 

TMK UP EXD tool joint connection was developed by TMK-Premium Service

as part of TMK’s import substitution programme and in terms of performance

is in no way inferior to similar products by leading global manufacturers.

Source: TMK

