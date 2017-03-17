TMK Starts Shipments of Drill Pipe with New TMK UP EXD Tool Joint Connections

Jump to navigation
TMK, one of the world’s leading producers of tubular products for the oil and
gas industry, has shipped the first batch of drill pipe with TMK UP EXD
second-gen double-shoulder premium tool joint connections. The pipe batch
was shipped to Samotlorneftepromkhim.
TMK UP EXD tool joint connection offers a number of benefits over the first-
gen double-shoulder connections. In particular, the updated design of tool
joints has provided for improved drilling hydraulics, TMK UP EXD tool joints
are capable of withstanding higher torque loads as compared with TMK UP
TDS joints (ca. 20% improvement in performance). The modified profile of
the thread crest provides for improved performance versus the standard
design, in particular, significantly reducing thread galling on the faces of the
pin and the coupling when assembling or disassembling drill strings. Another
benefit of TMK UP EXD connection is reduction in assembly times, enabling
time and cost savings in well drilling operations.
TMK UP EXD tool joint connection was developed by TMK-Premium Service
as part of TMK’s import substitution programme and in terms of performance
is in no way inferior to similar products by leading global manufacturers.
Source: TMK