Third Generation Roxar MPFM 2600 M Improves Measurement and Reliability

Emerson Automation Solutions has introduced the Roxar MPFM 2600 M multiphase flow meter. The Roxar MPFM 2600 M is a flexible and easily manageable wellhead measurement solution based on a field-proven technology platform. The meter meets the needs of many challenging applications and can be a cost effective solution for more constrained budgets. The meter is ideal for customers with direct and continuous wellhead multiphase flow monitoring needs.



The Roxar MPFM 2600 M is part of the scalable Roxar multiphase product family and provides flexibility as fields mature and conditions change. The compact meter can be easily retrofitted in the field, delivers straightforward installation and commissioning, and has been specifically designed to meet operators’ capital expenditure and varying field requirements.



“The MPFM 2600 M is designed to help operators manage costs and increase efficiency while enhancing production and making smaller fields more viable,” said Patrick Babka, vice president and general manager, Roxar, Emerson Automation Solutions. “It is also ideal for applications requiring one multiphase meter per well, allowing operators to track multiphase flow from all of their individual wells accurately and cost-effectively.”



The MPFM 2600 M can identify and measure non-symmetrical flow in varying flow regimes, providing improved measurement uncertainty monitoring and reliability. The meter includes the advanced signal processing, field electronics and electrode geometry innovations of the third generation MPFM 2600.



Different modules can be placed into a variety of configurations and software modules are available to help with challenging applications including flow back measurements, well testing and allocation metering. These customized configurations include a venturi which extends the operating range of gas void fractions (GVF) to 100% (MPFM 2600 MV), a compact gamma system for improved accuracy (MPFM 2600 MVG), a formation water salinity measurement system, and a special operating mode for wet gas wells.



Source: Emerson