TEAM Oil Tools Adds To TOMCAT™ Product Line

TEAM Oil Tools (TEAM), an industry leading designer, manufacturer and supplier of quality completion tools, has developed the TOMCAT™ Fully Composite Frac Plug, an addition to the TOMCAT™ Product Line.

The TOMCAT™ Fully Composite Frac Plug utilizes high strength composite components to provide a dependable, durable and cost-effective design for zonal isolation during multi-stage completions. These frac plugs are constructed of machined composite material with composite upper and lower slips. The plug is compact in length with zero metal components, and has pump down kits that allow for 500+ foot per minute run in speed. The specialized design features ceramic buttons that do not damage the mill/ bit bodies during plug drill-outs.

The TOMCAT™ Composite Frac Plug was first introduced as a dual cast iron slip plug in early 2016. In April of 2016, TEAM introduced the Hybrid design, which incorporates an upper composite slip. “We are now excited to complete our TOMCAT™ Frac Plug Product Line with the TOMCAT™ Fully Composite Frac Plug, which offers our clients a fully composite plug with zero metal content,” said Adam Anderson, President and Chief Executive Offer.

With drill-out times less than five minutes and over 4,000 installations, TOMCAT™ Frac Plugs are proven to be a highly competitive multi-stage completion solution.

Source: TEAM Oil Tools