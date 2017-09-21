TatNIPIneft, Tatneft R&D Institute Developed a New Efficient MGES-M Technology for Water-Flooded Fields

The TatNIPIneft engineering development is successfully applied for contour waterflood in case of porous and fractured terrigenous reservoirs having heterogeneous permeability in the section or in the formation structure. The technology improves the oil displacement efficiency resulting from the selective impact on the reservoir. The emulsion compositions developed by the experts of the institute on the basis of their own emulsifiers are resistant to water erosion and are easily destroyed by oil. This makes it possible to adjust the injection wells’ injectivity profile and involve into production previously unreached oil-saturated beds, thereby increasing the formation's flood coverage.

The virtues of the new development also include its environmental friendliness, as it does not have any adverse impact on the environment. In addition, the technology application is performed using standard oilfield equipment for transportation and injection of working fluids into the well, which eliminates any additional costs for upgrading the equipment.

They have started introduction of the technology at TATNEFT Company since May 2016. As of July 1, 2017, there were 31 treatments performed with the current average technological effect amounting to over 820 tonnes of oil per well treatment.

Participation in the International Specialized Exhibition "Oil, Gas. Petrochemistry-2017" resulted in the MGES-M technology winning the Grand Prix in the nomination "Enhanced oil recovery".

Source: Tatneft