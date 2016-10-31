TATNEFT Took Part in the Oil and Gas Conference and SPE Exhibition

TATNEFT Company took part in the Russian Oil & Gas Technical Conference and SPE Exhibition on exploration and production held at the International Trade Center (Moscow).



The exposition of TATNEFT at the SPE exhibition demonstrated the Company's capabilities in various business areas.



Presented to the attention of the event’s participants there was the HVO oilfield infrastructure, including boilers to generate steam, treatment units for HVO and produced water. TATNEFT is a leader in the number of patents for the development of high viscosity oil fields. Possessing an extensive experience in this area, the Company offers a range of services for implementation of HVO fields’ development projects with minimal involvement of the customer and guaranteed results.



The Company’s block of oil refining and sale of crude oil and oil products demonstrated the construction progress of the TANECO Oil Refining and Petrochemical Plants Complex project, the retail sales network of filling stations and the Company’s capabilities in the construction of oil refining complexes. Comprehensive testing of the delayed coking unit was started in July 2016 at the TANECO Complex. The oil refining depth amounted to 99.19 percent with the yield of light oil products reaching 86.85 per cent. The plans for the next year provide for starting own production of "Regular-92" and "Premium-95" gasolines of the Euro-5 standard at the Complex, which will in future provide for all the needs of the Company's gas stations. In the short term, TATNEFT will carry out spot development of the retail network at key transit routes and active development of additional services at the filling stations.



The Company also demonstrated its capability to improve the efficiency of oil deposits development in the conditions of considerable depletion of reserves with application of the dense wells spacing pattern and improving the oil recovery factor. The exposition included the operating results of Vishnevo-Polyansky oil field in the dynamics of the field development indicators, as well as the example of the geological and hydrodynamic modeling as a tool for analysis and decision making.



The exhibits of TATNEFT showed successfully replicated and applied projects of the Company for manufacturing of the oil field equipment at the facilities of the Bugulma Mechanical Plant.



In the block dedicated to the Petrochemical Complex of the Company TATNEFT there were presented tire products. The technological and personnel development of the scientific and technical potential of the tire manufacturing complex allows expanding the range of products output and reducing the development time for new tires.



The image block demonstrated the high social responsibility of the Company, implemented through various projects for the construction of housing, support for culture and sports in the region and the Republic, as well as interaction of TATNEFT with industry-leading universities and engineering centers developing the scientific potential of the region.



The events program of the oil and gas conference included various roundtable discussions, plenary and technical sessions, which were attended by professionals of TATNEFT Company. In particular, there were discussions on the issues relating to the monitoring and control of