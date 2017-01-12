TATNEFT Summed Up the Results of Reservoir Pressure Maintenance System Development

PJSC TATNEFT continues implementation of advanced technologies for reservoir pressure maintenance (RPM) aimed at reducing energy costs and increasing production efficiency. 2016 witnessed adoption of the “Concept of RPM Development System for the 2016-2020 period”.



In 2016 the сompany continued working on protection of the downhole equipment of the injection wells against high pressure and corrosion, as well as comprehensive optimization of the RPM process.



The 2016 plan for commissioning of new injection wells was executed by 119.4 percent and 203 wells were commissioned instead of the planned number of 170 wells, including 25 wells for injection of associated water produced in development of high-viscosity oil deposits).



The dual injection technology was implemented in 62 injection wells with fulfillment of the plan by 112.7%. The total number of the wells where this technology had been introduced since the beginning of the technology application amounted to 744 wells and the volume of additional oil production from the influenced wells operations amounted to 2,123 thousand tonnes.



In order to protect the downhole equipment of injection wells against the effects of high pressure and corrosion damage the Company continued implementing the dedicated program to protect production casing of the injection wells under which there were 443 injection wells equipped with leak proof packers. The total number of injection wells equipped with various design packers amounted to 7,149 wells today accounting for 72.8 percent of the existing injection wells stock.



In the course of the program implementation to optimize the power consumption in the RPM system and import substitution there were 8 domestically manufactured positive displacement pumping units introduced in 2016.



The year also witnessed putting into operation of the injection well with a fiberglass casing installed and commissioning of a high-pressure fiberglass water line.



