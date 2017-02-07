TATNEFT Received a New Canadian Patent

The Canadian Patent Office registered a patent for the invention "Method of cementing productive layers in the event of thermal methods application of crude oil production and an expandable filter for the method implementation", developed by Professionals of TATNEFT Company.

The developed TATNEFT’s single-layer extensible in the cross-sectional profile filter with pipes’ thermal expansion compensators retains the effective cross-section of wells through the filter firmly pressed against the walls of the well.

The engineering development is designed for horizontal wells at the high-viscosity oil and natural bitumen fields with application of thermal recovery stimulation methods to replace the used multilayer filters, which essentially reduce the diameter of the wellbore.

When the filter is installed the annulus eliminated in the well, reducing the risk of clogging which may be caused by mixing different fractional composition particles in the near-wellbore area, as well as the risk of erosion. The expanded sand filter provides for a larger drift diameter that allows you placing additional equipment in the wellbore for production, monitoring, and increases the possibility of carrying out repair works in the well.

The patentee is PJSC TATNEFT named after V.D. Shashin and the authors are: G.S. Abdrakhmanov, F.F. Akhmadishin, R.R. Ibatullin, N.Kh. Khamityanov, V.P. Filipppov, R. Kh. Ilalov, M.A. Ismagilov, M.M. Zalyatov, M.G. Sabirov, A.V. Dmitriev.

Source: Tatneft