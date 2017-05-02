TATNEFT’s Professionals Were Named Winners of the international Сontest

TATNEFT professionals became laureates of the International contest of scientific, scientific, technical and innovative engineering developments aimed at developing the fuel/energy and mining industries.

The awarding took place in the framework of the plenary session of the 5th Russian International Energy Forum (St. Petersburg, EXPOFORUM).

The first prize of the contest was awarded to Andrey Anufriev (TatNIPIneft) for his work "Complex of technological oil purification from hydrogen sulphide and preparation of petroleum gas for transportation".

The third prize of the contest was given to:

Lenar Akhmetshin (NGDU “Leninogorskneft”) for the work "Methods for solving problems associated with operation failures of beam-pumping units and the downhole pumping equipment (GNO) in the NGDU Leninogorskneft;

Denis Maksimov (TatNIPIneft) for his work "The way of the oil field development by the wells communicating through the reservoir";

Ilgiz Sayetov (NGDU Aznakaevskneft) for his work "Increasing the crude oil production operator labor productivity with introduction of small-scale labor saving tools (SMM) with the example of TsDDN-4 of NGDU "Aznakaevskneft";

Ilnur Taziyev (NGDU "Aznakaevskneft") for the work "Application of a downhole metering device with a solid reagent";

Marat Shakirov (NGDU “Leninogorskneft”) for the work "The injection well bottomhole zone treatment by swabbing at NGDU “Leninogorskneft”;

Vladimir Chirkin (NGDU "Elkhovneft") for the work "Device for the formation of work assignments";

Gulnara Sirayeva (Department of Geology of Oil and Gas Fields of the PJSC TATNEFT’s Executive Office) for the work "Improvement of the Well Development Technology".

All in all there were 258 works were submitted for the contest in 2017 from 83 enterprises of oil and gas industry, coal and peat industry, electric power industry, renewable energy, pipeline transport, nuclear energy and mining industry branches.

The contest has been held on the annual basis since 2012 with the support of the Ministry of Energy of Russia and is intended to promote innovative development of the fuel and energy and mining industries, and to strengthen human resources. The contest organizer is the "Technology Development" company with the support of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, federal executive authorities and regional government bodies of the Russian Federation, as well as the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Source: TATNEFT