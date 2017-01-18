SOCAR Selects Axens AlphaButol® Technology for Its GPC Project in Azerbaijan

Axens confirmed today the signature of an AlphaButol® technology licensing agreement with SOCAR for the production of high purity 1-Butene through ethylene dimerization.



The AlphaButol unit of 32,000 tons per annum capacity will be installed in Garadagh, located just south of Baku, in Azerbaijan and will be part of SOCAR’s large GPC project.



The GPC project is a totally integrated grassroots project, from natural gas processing to the production of high-value polymers through the inclusion of an entire petrochemical complex. The plant will produce approximately 600 000 tons of polyethylene and 120 000 tons of propylene per annum.



With a long standing experience in the production of high-purity 1-Butene co-monomer to produce polymers meeting the highest international quality standards Axens is recognized by SOCAR as a major licensor in the field of linear alpha-olefins production, which was a key element for SOCAR’s decision to select the AlphaButol® technology.



“We are very pleased to be part of SOCAR GPC project with the AlphaButol technology. This is a reliable and cost effective process that has a long and successful track record. After several recent clean fuels refining projects that we have conducted with SOCAR, it is now a great opportunity to contribute to the success of the GPC project with a technology for the production of high quality 1-Butene” said Christian Dupraz, Axens’ Senior Executive Vice-President, Process Licensing.



Source: Axens