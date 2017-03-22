Schneider Electric Plans to Create an R&D Center in Tatarstan to Adapt and Develop Innovative Solutions for Industry

In 2017 Schneider Electric, a global specialist in energy management and automation, will open an R&D center in the high-tech city Innopolis in the Republic of Tatarstan. The agreement on intentions between Schneider Electric and the special economic zone "Innopolis" was signed today in the presence of President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Schneider Electric Emmanuel Babeau.

The new R&D center will primarily work in the direction of adaptation and development of control systems and specialized software for the needs of the oil and gas sector and other industries. The research center will allow Schneider Electric clients to increase operational efficiency and production safety by means of local solutions that consider the specifics of Russian working conditions. Leading oil companies of Tatarstan have already expressed their interest in the cooperation. Many of them have already been collaborating with Schneider Electric for many years.

The technologies of the industrial Internet are developing fast in Russia and across the world. The requirements to the industrial cybersecurity are being toughened, including the field of distributed control systems (DCS) and emergency protection systems. Considering the significance of this trend, it was decided to further develop in the field of cybersecurity of industrial facilities on the basis of a new center of R&D Schneider Electric in Tatarstan. The company is already negotiating the possibility to work together in this direction with Kaspersky Lab, that has opened a competence center in Innopolis in 2016.

Another promising area of the research in the field of solutions for the oil and gas industry is the development of specialized lines of control and measuring devices, in particular devices and systems for flow metering, including high-viscosity and tight oil.

With the opportunity to expand the number of jobs in the future 10 Schneider Electric engineers will work in the R&D center at the first stage. Investments into the project are preliminary estimated at one million euros for the first 5 years. The R&D center will become a part of the international research centers network of the company and will conduct research not only for Russia but also for foreign countries.

At the meeting with the President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov the Schneider Electric delegation has also signed an agreement about scientific and educational cooperation with the University of Innopolis.

"Our company always strives to be ahead of the innovation curve, therefore on a global scale annually we spend 5% of our turnover on R&D. Russia has a great potential for the development of new technologies, and such project as Innopolis is a perfect demonstration of this potential. The newly created city attracts the best companies, students and specialists, therefore we decided to create a new R&D center in Tatarstan. It is very important that we feel the support of the authorities and development institutions (the Agency for Investment Development of the RT, the Ministry of IT and Telecom, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, etc.). It is very important that local enterprises