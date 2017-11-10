Schlumberger Launches Advanced Digital Integration of Rock and Fluid Analysis Services

Schlumberger inaugurated the newly expanded reservoir rock and fluid analysis laboratory located in Houston, Texas. The state-of-the-art lab enables petrotechnical experts to better leverage physical and digital rock and fluid analysis for comprehensive reservoir characterization.

The Houston Reservoir Laboratory features a leading portfolio of Schlumberger reservoir characterization technologies, which span downhole rock and fluid data and sample acquisition through wellsite and lab analysis. Integration of data and insight from field and lab measurements in the DELFI* cognitive E&P environment enhances collaboration across exploration and production teams to realize the full potential of all available data and science in optimizing oil and gas assets.

“Digital technology is fundamentally changing the way the E&P industry works,” said Hinda Gharbi, president, Reservoir Characterization Group, Schlumberger. “The expansion of the Houston Reservoir Laboratory accelerates our customers’ access to our proprietary technologies, digital models and petrotechnical domain expertise to overcome technical challenges across the life of the field.”

The 123,000-ft2 facility is staffed by scientists, engineers and technicians working across the spectrum of reservoir rock and fluid analysis. They employ innovative technologies for characterizing the reservoir to improve hydrocarbon production and recovery, including Maze* microfluidic SARA analysis, unique Fluid Inclusion Technologies (FIT), Malcom* interactive fluid characterization software and CoreFlow* digital rock and fluid analytics services.

As part of the Schlumberger global network of rock and fluids analysis laboratories, the Houston lab also houses the Schlumberger Production Technologies Center of Excellence for conducting research, formulation and testing of production chemicals.

Source: Schlumberger