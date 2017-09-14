Schlumberger Announces New Digital Well Construction Planning Solution on the Microsoft Cloud

Schlumberger introduced DrillPlan* digital well construction planning solution at the SIS Global Forum—the first step in the DELFI* cognitive E&P environment. The DrillPlan solution is part of a fully integrated well construction offering, which transforms planning and execution performance, and enhances the efficiency and quality of every well drilled.

The DrillPlan solution has been developed with a focus on enhancing user collaboration and providing a new way of working for drilling teams. Operators and service companies have access to all the data and science needed in a single, common system—creating a circular workflow where plans are improved as new data is added, enabling future drilling programs to benefit from prior experience.

“Through DrillPlan, we are delivering a radical new way of working that will give our customers faster and higher quality drilling plans by enabling the automation of repetitive tasks and validation workflows leading to a more coherent approach,” said Gavin Rennick, president, Software Integrated Solutions (SIS), Schlumberger.

The DrillPlan solution will leverage the digital technologies of the Microsoft Azure and the Azure Stack hybrid cloud solution. Interoperability with Microsoft Office 365 and Microsoft Teams will empower new levels of collaboration among teams and stakeholders, resulting in a step change in productivity.

“Together with Schlumberger, we are digitizing the business of oil and gas drilling by enabling the delivery of solutions like DrillPlan via Microsoft Azure. In addition to bringing the power of a global, trusted and hybrid cloud to the oilfield, our cloud-based collaboration and productivity solutions will enable Schlumberger and its customers to break new ground in well construction,” said Scott Guthrie, executive vice president, Cloud and Enterprise at Microsoft Corp. “As the oil and gas industry continues to evolve and demand more digital capabilities, our partnership with Schlumberger will allow us to remain on the forefront of innovation.”

This solution demonstrated both quality and efficiency gains while generating hundreds of plans through more than one year of field testing in various locations. In West Texas and Canada, seven oil and gas companies extensively evaluated the solution, customizing it to their well construction process. The DrillPlan solution proved to be comprehensive and powerful—delivering well planning programs in days rather than weeks.

The DrillPlan solution will be available in North America land operations in Q4 2017, with continuous development of functionalities to meet the needs of the global market in 2018 and beyond.

