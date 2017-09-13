Schlumberger Announces DELFI Cognitive E&P Environment

Schlumberger unveiled the new DELFI* cognitive E&P environment at the SIS Global Forum. This environment enables collaboration across exploration and production (E&P) teams and leverages the full potential of all available data and science to optimize E&P assets.

The DELFI environment leverages digital technologies including security, analytics and machine learning, high performance computing (HPC) and Internet of Things (IoT) to improve operational efficiency and deliver optimized production at the lowest cost per barrel. The DELFI environment will provide a new way of working for asset teams by strengthening integration between geophysics, geology, reservoir engineering, drilling and production domains. The openness and extensibility of the DELFI environment will enable Schlumberger customers and software partners to add their own intellectual property and workflows in the environment.

“DELFI enables our customers to take advantage of E&P domain science and knowledge using the latest digital technologies to unlock the value in all data for making critical business decisions,” said Ashok Belani, executive vice president, Technology, Schlumberger. “With the launch of the DELFI environment, we deployed an E&P Data Lake on the Google Cloud Platform comprising more than 1,000 3D seismic surveys, 5 million wells, 1 million well logs and 400 million production records from around the world, demonstrating a step change in scalability and performance.”

As an example, in the Gulf of Mexico, Schlumberger processed high-resolution wide and full azimuth seismic data over a 100,000 km2 area in the DELFI environment. Scalable HPC on Google Cloud Platform enabled high-resolution depth imaging using reverse time migration and full waveform inversion technologies, resulting in a significant reduction in project turnaround time.

The DELFI cognitive E&P environment will also enrich the industry-leading Schlumberger software including Petrel* E&P, Techlog* wellbore and Omega* geophysical data processing platforms as well as foundation technologies such as PetroMod* petroleum systems modelling software, INTERSECT* reservoir and OLGA* multiphase flow simulators.

