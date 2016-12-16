SAP Will Promote Russian Solution for Oil&Gas in a Global Market

SAP included a product jointly developed with the "ASUprojekt" Russian company in the global price list. SAP Upstream Field Activity Manager by OIS system (UFAM) is designed for oil and gas industry and solves the problems that previously had been carried out manually or with the help of non-industrial software in most of the major Russian and foreign industrial companies.



Implementation of SAP UFAM will make automatic the effective rescheduling of work in the field and calculating its impact on production volumes. Thus, the decision to allow a 5% cut in deposits development cost and a 2% in production increase. In addition, SAP Upstream Field Activity Manager by OIS will optimize and improve the accuracy of planning and forecasting of field development and exploitation. Also, digital field will more than 10 times speed up database queries and calculations of optimal production plan and forecast.



SAP UFAM will be in demand not only in Russia, but also abroad, according to developers, as soon as today the solution, providing automation of the entire oil production process from production to economic planning and accounting, does not exist. According to preliminary estimates, the global market volume is 1 €bln.



“UFAM has been tested for compliance with SAP quality standards, including performance, security, functionality, and became the first Russian product in the SAP global price list,” said Natalia Parmenov, Executive Director of SAP CIS.



“In contrast to the conventional models UFAM will allow us to effectively simulate the situation, depending on the changes occurring in the field and accurately predict the result,” said Andrey Portyannikov, Deputy Director General of “ASUprojekt”.



Source: SAP