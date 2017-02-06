Russian Researchers Develop Turbine-Generator Operating on High-Pressure Natural Gas

February 6, 2017

Scientists of Institute of Energy and Transport Systems of Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University (SPbPU) developed turbo expander electric generator operating  on high-pressure natural gas.   Compressing natural gas at  the power station, a large amount of thermal energy is being released into the environment. This  type of energy is called the derived energy, its widespread usage may become a huge step towards a sustainable energy.

The  capacity  of turbo expander electric generator designed by the scientist of Institute of Energy and Transport Systems  SPbPU has a power of 30 kW.  It converts part of the emitted energy into electrical power, thus reducing thermal pollution of the environment. Additionally, the derived energy, which was previously wasted, can be used to generate electricity without additional fuel.

"The implementation of turbo expander electric generator can  become the no-break power supply of  sustainable electricity to small villages or plants, requiring  high capacities", says  Viktor Rassokhin, Head of “Turbines, Hydraulic Machines and Aviation Engines”  department  of the   Institute of Energy and Transport Systems SPbPU.

The basic fundamentals have been described in an article "A Low Emission Axial-Flow Turbine for the Utilization of Compressible Natural Gas Energy in the Gas Transport System of Russia" published at International Journal of Environmental Science Education.

The turbo expander electric generator is planned to be installed in suburb  of St. Petersburg in 2017.

Source: SPbPU

