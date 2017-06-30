Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) Improves the Requirements to Subsea Pipelines (SP)

The classification society actively participates in the projects on development of hydrocarbon offshore fields. In particular, site structures and facilities of several fields in the Russian sector of the North Caspian Sea and multifunctional SP are under the RS survey. Due to offshore projects development, RS extends the area of services rendered and nomenclature of items of survey, masters fundamentally new technologies and production processes.

For safe functioning and effective development of the SP systems, RS carries out research, which results will be implemented in the Rules for the Classification and Construction of Subsea Pipelines and Guidelines on Technical Supervision during Construction and Operation of Subsea Pipelines.

Within the development of the repair requirements for SP intended for transportation of gaseous, liquid hydrocarbons and their mixtures (except for LNG), as well as deposit water and seawater, defect typification together with the detailed analysis of the relevant repair methods and procedures providing restoring to working condition and safety of the SP operation shall be performed.

When developing the requirements for design of the SP routes and cables, as well as for the SP onshore landfall, the Russian and foreign experience of the SP design and construction will be considered and normative documents will be reviewed.

Source: Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS)