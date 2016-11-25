Projects of TATNEFT Are among Winners of the All-Russia Contests

A project of TATNEFT Company won the third All-Russian contest ENES-2016 among the projects implemented in the area of energy conservation and energy efficiency.



The first place in the nomination "Effective energy efficiency management system in an industrial plant," was awarded to the "Resource saving program of PJSC TATNEFT" project presented by the Regulatory Research Station.



Implementation of activities under the PJSC TATNEFT’s resource preservation program resulted in saving more than 311,000 tons of oil equivalent fuel in the period from 2011 to 2015, which accounted for a 4.8% reduction of the Company’s need for the fuel and energy resources. The savings from the activities aimed at reducing consumption and the rational use of material and natural resources amounted to RUB 7.5 billion.



TATNEFT also was awarded a special prize of the expert jury of the All-Russian contest of media, press-services of fuel and energy companies and regional administrations "MediaTEK" in the category "Socially important projects: original solutions," where such projects as "Green fitness", "Cultural environment" and "Tatneft. Almetyevsk Half Marathon" were very highly apprized and the Company also introduced the grant system.



The winners awarding ceremony took place during the ENES International Forum on Energy Efficiency and Energy Development dedicated to the development, introduction and implementation of energy efficient technologies and the energy sector development.



The ENES International Forum on Energy Efficiency and Energy Development is supported by the Ministry of Energy of Russia and the Moscow Government. The ENES Forum was attended by management representatives of federal authorities, state authorities of the RF constituents, domestic and foreign enterprises and organizations.



Source: TATNEFT