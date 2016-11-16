Paradigm and Task Fronterra Collaborate to Deliver Advanced Borehole Data Analysis

November 16, 2016

Paradigm® announced that Task Fronterra, a leading global geoscience consultancy, has standardized its advanced borehole data analysis service offering on the Paradigm Geolog® petrophysical analysis and formation evaluation solution. The services will also include geological and geomechanical analysis, and borehole data processing and QC.

Duane Dopkin, executive vice president of Geoscience, said, “We are very pleased that Task Fronterra has chosen to base its borehole data analysis services on Geolog.  For years Geolog has been the industry standard for users performing petrophysical analysis and formation evaluation.  Task Fronterra’s adoption of Geolog for its borehole imaging consultancy will allow it to augment its expertise in this field with the advanced capabilities of Geolog, bringing tremendous added value to its customers.”

Lawrence Bourke, CEO of the Task Fronterra Group, added, “As a leading geoscience consultancy with a worldwide customer base, Task Fronterra strives to offer its clients the very best technology available, in conjunction with the proficiency of our experts.  Basing our services on Geolog will enable us to optimize our capabilities and offer highest-quality solutions to our customers.”

Source: Paradigm

