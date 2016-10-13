NOV's Quality Tubing Produces Record-setting Tubing String

In early September, Quality Tubing, part NOV's Intervention and Stimulation Equipment (ISE) business unit, reached a milestone by producing their largest coiled tubing string on record, measuring 25,595 ft long, 2.625 in. in diameter, and weighing 149,748 lb. Quality Tubing engineers collaborated with personnel from RedZone Coil Tubing to optimize the string design to meet length needs, while balancing weight, overpull and reach capabilities.



The string was spooled onto a modified Hydra Rig Drop-in-Drum, designed specifically for this order, at the ISE West Texas Service Center, located in Odessa. It is at this facility that NOV provides its Permian basin partners with solutions for their coiled tubing equipment and product needs. Every step of the process was executed by NOV’s trained engineers and technicians in less than 10 days. This included planning of string design, milling and shipping, all the way through spooling and installation of the string onto the customer's reel.



From there, the string was successfully utilized by RedZone Coil Tubing at their customer site in the Permian basin, to mill out composite bridge plugs and perform a logging run reaching plug back TD of 23,300 ft in a horizontal well, which had a lateral section over 12,500 ft long. “We mill a lot of plugs in 8,000- to 10,000-ft laterals. Quality Tubing has certainly helped us push the envelope and differentiate RedZone in today’s coiled tubing market,” reported Waylin Ott, RedZone’s chief operating officer. “This was a non-standard solution to a standard coiled tubing industry operation. Today, typical maximum lateral lengths for coiled tubing mill outs range from 8,000 to 10,000 ft. Anything longer typically requires the use of a workover unit. It is exciting to see the coiled tubing industry evolving and pushing the bounds of what can be accomplished. We are prepared to be the leader in facilitating that advancement,” Sullivan added.



