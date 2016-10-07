Nimbler New Low-Cost Platform Unlocks Marginal Fields

Aker Solutions has introduced a new lighter weight and faster to deliver semisubmersible platform that will help producers unlock more marginal oil and gas fields in harsh environments across the globe.



The new Lean Semi will help bring on stream fields holding as much as 300 million barrels of oil equivalents at water depths of 100 meters to 400 meters. The topside weighs about 6,000 metric tons, which is 30 percent lighter than similar solutions. Platform delivery time has also been reduced.



“We envisage these platforms will be ideal in developing marginal resources that are located next to bigger fields with excess processing capacity,” said Valborg Lundegaard, head of Aker Solutions' engineering business. “The concept combines lean design philosophy with the highest levels of safety.”



The platform brings together elements from two proven designs for the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico and is the result of a painstaking review of every single platform item to enable a 60,000 barrel a day production capacity at a lower investment cost. It has an unmanned hull combined with a single flat top deck to ensure the structural integrity. The topside is also designed to use standardized equipment, meaning equipment skids and small modules can easily be placed directly on the deck.



Aker Solutions designs some of the world's most advanced semisubmersible drilling and production platforms, floating production storage and offloading vessels and tension-leg platforms for use in deep (3,000 meters) or medium (300 meters) water depths.



Source: Aker Solutions