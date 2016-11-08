New Operational Petroleum Products Quantity and Quality Measuring Systems Have Been Commissioned at Transneft Western Siberia

New operational petroleum products quantity and quality measuring systems (OPPQQMS) have been commissioned at Omsk line operation dispatcher station (LODS) and Sokur LODS. Technical upgrading of the industrial facilities has been performed as part of implementation of the programme of technical upgrading and revamping (TUR) of Transneft Western Siberia for 2016.



The OPPQQMS, including cabinet-type operational petroleum products quality measuring blocks produced according to the technical specifications of Transneft Upper Volga at Transneftemash plant, have been installed at the industrial pipelines of Omsk LODS and Sokur LODS. As well, replacement of flowmeters, installed at the input and output of Omsk – Sokur petroleum products trunk pipeline (PPTP), by ultrasonic flowmeters with minimum measurement error has been performed as part of the project. Besides, slot-type sampling devices with lubricating device and drainage tanks with pump unit have been assembled; industrial pipelines’ fitting has been performed.



The OPPQQMS are meant for specifying quantity and quality of petroleum products transported through Omsk – Sokur PPTP and are a set of measuring facilities with the help of which technological parameters (consumption, pressure, temperature) and physical-chemical parameters of petroleum products (density, viscosity) are specified. Operational automated control for forming and passing of petroleum products batches in PPTP is performed using the OPPQQMS.



Assembly of equipment for the OPPQQMS started in April 2016. Construction at Omsk LODS and Sokur LODS was performed under the conditions of existing industry.



Commissioning of the new equipment has increased the level of control for technological parametres of PPTP work and petroleum products quality. As well, the new operational petroleum products quantity and quality measuring systems secure high level of specifying optimal transportation modes, which is necessary for performance of petroleum products transportation plans of Transneft.



Source: Transneft