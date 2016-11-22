A New Oil Quantity and Quality Metering System Launched Jointly by Transneft and MOL at Fényeslitke CTP on the Hungarian-Ukrainian Border

On 17 November 2016, a new oil quantity and quality metering system was officially launched at Fényeslitke custody transfer point (CTP), on the Hungarian-Ukrainian border. The system was jointly developed by specialists of Transneft and MOL.



The new system installed at Fényeslitke CTP will provide expedited services of metering, monitoring, and control of crude oil transfer. Based on state-of-the art industry technologies, it complies with the latest standards and requirements of the Russian Federation and Hungary.



Fényeslitke custody transfer point is located on the territory of Hungary in Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg's area near Fényeslitke settlement 20 km far from the state border of Hungary and Ukraine.



Fényeslitke CTP provides metering of crude oil supplied through the Druzhba oil pipeline (the Unecha – Mozyr – Brody – Fényeslitke segment) to the Republic of Hungary from the Russian Federation. After passing Fényeslitke CTP, the supplied oil is further transferred through the Druzhba-II oil pipeline to Danube Refinery located in Hungary 30 km far from Budapest.



Source: Transneft



