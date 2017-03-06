LUKOIL Launches New Well Completion Technologies For Multi-Stage Hydrofracturing In Yugra

LUKOIL-Western Siberia, a wholly owned LUKOIL subsidiary, has tested upgraded well completion assemblies for multi-stage hydrofracturing at Yugra fields.

Apart from a liner hanger and hydrofracturing equipment, the new assembly incorporates swelling packers with hybrid elastomers. Compared with conventional methods, the upgraded technology, tested at five wells of Imilorskoye and Tevlinsko-Russkinskoye fields under the technical supervision by TAM International, gives higher flow rates.

The hybrid elastomers guarantee a total isolation of the hydrofractured areas, ensure a much better timing of the assembly's trip down the well and secure from all possible technological risks due to their ability to swell in any well fluid.

Source: LUKOIL