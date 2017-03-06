LUKOIL Launches New Well Completion Technologies For Multi-Stage Hydrofracturing In Yugra

March 6, 2017

LUKOIL-Western Siberia, a wholly owned LUKOIL subsidiary, has tested upgraded well completion assemblies for multi-stage hydrofracturing at Yugra fields.

Apart from a liner hanger and hydrofracturing equipment, the new assembly incorporates swelling packers with hybrid elastomers. Compared with conventional methods, the upgraded technology, tested at five wells of Imilorskoye and Tevlinsko-Russkinskoye fields under the technical supervision by TAM International, gives higher flow rates.

The hybrid elastomers guarantee a total isolation of the hydrofractured areas, ensure a much better timing of the assembly's trip down the well and secure from all possible technological risks due to their ability to swell in any well fluid.

Source: LUKOIL

November-December 2016

Happy New Year! Oil Price, Ruble Rate, Shifting Political Winds Boost Outlook for 2017

"The Internet of Things" Makes Man vs. Machine the New Normal

The Future is in the Clouds

