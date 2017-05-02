Lloyd’s Register launches its new Virtual Reality (VR) Safety Simulator and gaming technology at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) 2017 in Houston, Texas, to raise awareness in critical areas of safety and risk in the oil and gas industry

Lloyd’s Register (LR), a leading global provider of engineering and technology-centric professional services, has launched its Virtual Reality (VR) Safety Simulator to help further support training and knowledge transfer in the energy industry. Through the application of the latest innovation and technology advancements, LR has built a virtual environment to help illustrate the need for a continued focus on safety and risk assessments in the industry.

“Training and educating the industry on how to enhance operational safety and improve business performance is at the heart of LR’s business,” says Teril Smith, Director of Operations at LR. “Using the latest technology we enable users of the Safety Simulator to experience real-life challenges which the industry is exposed to, and in a non-threatening environment, thereby enhancing their own knowledge and understanding of the key issues the industry faces in the offshore environment.”

The value to a business using VR technology is immense and helps to reduce the costs of non-productive time measured in hundreds of millions of dollars annually across the industry due to operating down-time and inefficiencies.

LR’s VR Safety Simulator utilizes the latest high powered computing to simulate real-life situations with a high degree of interactivity for the user. Its training allows both young and experienced trainees at its Global Academy Training Centers and here in Houston, to explore training possibilities by building on the remote training solutions being developed by LR’s training centre experts.

Luis De La Fuente, Global Academy Training Manager at LR in Houston says: “We developed this high-tech VR Safety Simulation to help educate oil and gas workers in dealing with complex equipment and environments, in harsh climatic conditions and with serious emergency risks. Scenarios are created from real-life experiences and incidents.”

Enriched learning

LR’s VR tool provides interactive simulations that close the gap between the abstract experience of a lecture and the concrete experience of navigating and handling actual objects on-site. “They enrich the learning experience by providing opportunities for trainees to interact with equipment and environments, gaining a better understanding and improving knowledge retention, orientation and safety training,” highlights De La Fuente.

It also enables new employees to explore scenarios in different sites and experience standard operating procedures in advance. LR believes this level of preparation means that workers are ready to hit the ground running and keep up with the demanding pace of oil and gas extraction and processing work once they’ve arrived on site.

Practice makes perfect!

"Entire plant crews must communicate and cooperate in order to execute a flawless start-up or a precise shutdown," says De La Fuente. "Human nature, communication, decisions and reaction times mean that trainees very rarely get it right the first time, or even the second time,