Kosmos-Neft-Gaz Tested Innovative Equipment

On June 1, 2017 on the territory of the production complex of Kosmos-Neft-Gaz Company (Voronezh) in the presence of Gazprom Company representatives the automated wellhead process piping MOS2 / 1-11 electrically independent assembly unit for electrically driven Christmas tree control has been successfully tested. This module operates with a stand-alone power supply source on the basis of free-piston Stirling engine. Guest experts highly appreciated the technical capabilities of the tested equipment for gas fields with no need in external power supply and constant presence of maintenance personnel. The commission resolved that the module is ready for acceptance testing and pilot operation at the Chayanda OGCF.

Source: Kosmos-Neft-Gaz