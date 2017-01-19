Isolation Technologies Releases Combo Tool

January 19, 2017

Isolation Technologies (IsoTech), a designer and manufacturer of zonal isolation equipment, has developed the IsoTech Combo Tool to improve slurry placement with a single tool.

The IsoTech Combo Tool combines an Inflatable Casing Packer (ICP) for zonal isolation with a stage-cementing tool. The design enhances the stage cementing process by achieving more reliable operation and cement placement for reduced risk and remediation costs when running and cementing casing.

The single tool design eliminates the need for over-displacement when landing the first stage cementing plug to inflate the ICP element, and a separate free-fall plug ensures the plug is landed without displacing mud into the shoe track and compromising isolation integrity with a wet shoe.

“When designing the Combo Tool, we wanted to focus on what our customers would value most – a sleeve that moves and is more definitive when it closes, and is more field adjustable. With fewer moving parts, this tool with the 10’ element will inflate further and conform to the wellbore better when stage cementing casing,” said Chris Cuffe, VP of Engineering.

The Combo Tool also features an internal sleeve design that eliminates premature inflation when washing down the casing to reach total depth. With IsoTech’s Combo Tool, the elimination of over-displacement and premature inflation, along with other performance enhancements, significantly reduces the risk and costs of poor cement placement for improved zonal isolation. 

Source: Isolation Technologies 

Related stories
See all » Events
Neftegazsnab-2017 Moscow, Russia March 16
NEFTEGAS-2017 Moscow, Russia April 17-20
The National Oil and Gas Forum 2017 Moscow, Russia April 18-19
22nd World Petroleum Congress (WPC) Istanbul, Turkey July 9-13
Subscribe Current Issue
November-December 2016

Happy New Year! Oil Price, Ruble Rate, Shifting Political Winds Boost Outlook for 2017

“The Internet of Things” Makes Man vs. Machine the New Normal

The Future is in the Clouds

Digital Magazine Archive
Popular
Top videos
Top Galleries