Honeywell Solution Helps Customers Overcome Automation Lifecycle And Efficiency Challenges

Honeywell Process Solutions (HPS) announced the introduction of LEAP™ for Operations, a program that utilizes the innovative and proven LEAP project execution methodology to help customers optimize, simplify and run ongoing industrial operations more efficiently. LEAP for Operations includes a variety of solutions with a flexible deployment strategy to get more value out of plant processes. HPS made the announcement at its annual Honeywell Users Group symposium.

With companies in the process industries under increasing pressure to show return on investment earlier on automation projects, they are emphasizing the efficiency of operating expenses (OPEX) and their longer-term impact. Honeywell can resolve the complexities of today’s industrial operations with LEAP methodology that applies efficiency to ongoing operations through edge device integration, cloud-enabled execution, and universal and connected assets.

“LEAP for Operations helps our customers take operational intelligence to the next level,” said John Rudolph, vice president and general manager, HPS Projects and Automation Solutions. “This program enables plant engineers to continue to use the LEAP principles to run their facility more efficiently, squeeze more out of the assets they have, and avoid major capital expansions. It provides a step change in productivity and throughput once an automation project is implemented.”

Honeywell is uniquely positioned to support customers throughout the entire lifecycle of an industrial facility. The company’s focused new product development programs have expanded its capability to address more project and operational challenges in both brownfield and greenfield applications.

Before evolving the LEAP methodology to include operations, LEAP for projects began with lean execution techniques to eliminate waste by removing repetition, rework, and redundant tasks. Honeywell revolutionized automation project execution by extending this approach through simplification with independent workflows, standardized design, and enabling engineering to be done from anywhere in the world. This keeps automation off the critical path.

While a growing number of plant owners/operators are embracing technology advancements that are driving value in connectivity, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Industrie 4.0, and smart solutions, cyber security remains a concern for many.

Honeywell’s holistic solutions in support of LEAP for Operations include not only automated documentation, collaboration tools, integrated controllers, advanced alarm management, real-time analytics, proactive asset management, but also cloud-based execution with built-in cyber security. Its certified development process ensures end users get cyber security right out of the box. Honeywell keeps control systems updated, provides management of change, offers up-to-date security and patches, simplifies troubleshooting and collaboration, and excels at field and control integration.

