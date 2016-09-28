Honeywell Launches New Unisim® Design Suite Release 450

Honeywell Process Solutions (HPS) announced today the launch of UniSim® Design Suite Release 450 – the newest version of its proven process modelling software that helps industrial manufacturers increase their engineering effectiveness and optimize their process designs. Honeywell’s UniSim Design Suite is trusted by over 250 companies worldwide in the oil and gas, refining, petrochemical, chemical, and power industries.



“Long-term relationships and feedback from its users has been essential to making UniSim Design Suite one of the industry’s most powerful and useful engineering simulation solution,” said Mike Brown, global director for HPS’ Advanced Solutions business. “Since its launch more than a decade ago, we’ve listened to feedback to develop innovations that are focused on customers’ real-world concerns. The latest innovations introduced with UniSim Design Suite Release R450 are a prime example of that.”



Process modelling allows engineers to create a number of steady-state and dynamic models for plant and control design and optimization, hazard and operability (HAZOP) and safety system studies, performance monitoring, troubleshooting, operational improvement, business planning and asset management. Proven benefits of process modelling include up to 20 percent improvements in engineering effectiveness through best-in-class workflow tools and capital expenditure savings of up to 30 percent through appropriate material selection in safety system design.



Industrial gases and engineering company Linde A.G. standardized on UniSim Design Suite for process simulation in 2006. Linde uses UniSim Design Suite within its engineering workflow and has been involved in joint-development to improve the engineering workflow for every UniSim upgrade. "UniSim Design Suite has proven to be a very valuable process simulation tool for us. The product covers our needs and the support is excellent,” said Dr. Peter Bose, process engineer and IT consultant at Linde A.G.



Royal Dutch Shell Plc. has also adopted UniSim Design Suite for its exploration and production business. “We have the opportunity to influence the product pipeline through our joint engagements and participation at the Simulation Customer Advisory Board,” said Sriganesh Karur, Process Engineering Applications manager at Shell.



The R450 release features several new key focus areas including:



· Safety – The safety system design featuring the introduction of UniSim PRS (pressure relief system), commercializing a proven internal tool developed by Honeywell UOP, the leading developer and licensor of technologies for the refining, petrochemicals and gas processing industries. UniSim PRS has been used for thousands of relief devices and pipes for Honeywell UOP plant assets. In addition, the new release includes further enhancements to the UniSim Blowdown option, which was co-developed with a major integrated oil company and originally introduced in November 2015. Co-development gave HPS access to a wider data pool and the ability to validate the solution in actual conditions. The enhanced option allows for the sizing and rating of blowdown networks and the selection of appropriate construction materials, in compliance with the API 521 industry standards. The UniSim Flare product, used for the sizing and rating of new or existing flare systems from relief device to the flare tip, has been re-platformed and enhanced for