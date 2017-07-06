Honeywell Introduces Real-Time SCADA as a Secure and Scalable Service

Honeywell Process Solutions (HPS) announced the launch of Experion® Elevate, a real-time process supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) solution delivered as a secure and scalable service. Experion Elevate allows for predictable costs, easy upgrades, and continual support. It is a member of Honeywell’s suite of cloud-enabled solutions for operations technology and information technology (OT/IT). HPS made the announcement at its annual Honeywell Users Group symposium.

Today’s industrial organizations seek to leverage operational expenditures (OPEX) over capital expenditures (CAPEX) wherever possible, reducing the concern of purchase, installation, hosting and maintenance of hardware and software on premises. Small- to mid-sized companies may have limited capital, but want long-term use of the SCADA solution as well as flexibility in deployment, service and support and upgrades they may not otherwise pay for.

“By choosing Experion Elevate, process industry companies can take their performance to a new level with visibility of field assets from a central monitoring site and/or mobile locations,” said John Rudolph, vice president and general manager, HPS Projects and Automation Solutions. “They can be sure their SCADA implementation will be robust, reliable and secure because their system is running on ours. Users can depend on Honeywell’s experience and vision for any size solution.”

No matter the system size or deployment of regulated or critical data, Honeywell provides flexible and scalable SCADA options that are right for different operations.

Whether the customer chooses a traditional on-premises solution, an off-premises solution or a combination of the two, Honeywell can meet their business needs with operational efficiency and easy integration to its best-in-class Experion SCADA solution.

Experion SCADA is at the heart of Honeywell’s Experion systems and provides a highly scalable, integrated multi-service system with a superior human-machine interface (HMI). The use of Honeywell’s Distributed System Architecture (DSA) allows multiple SCADA servers to operate as one within a single asset or across the enterprise and enables seamless global access to points, alarms, interactive operator control messages and history.

With Experion Elevate, Honeywell is uniquely positioned to provide any combination of SCADA solutions, offering end users more options than when choosing a service-only vendor. This approach brings business agility and increased efficiency from implementation through ongoing lifecycle operations. Customers can take advantage of the latest software with less on-site support and maintenance skills required. They also benefit from a lower cost of entry with the potential for reduced CAPEX, rapid project deployment, and lower lifecycle costs.

Partnering with Honeywell enables industrial organizations to choose from an entire suite of solutions ranging from robust data monitoring, storage and analysis to integrated safety and security for data and client access; and integrated field instrumentation, skids and terminals. Furthermore, Honeywell elevates business performance with technology that provides the right information at the right time, enhances enterprise collaboration, ensures cyber-secure access to data from anywhere, and improves regulatory compliance.

