Honeywell Introduces The Industrial Internet Of Things Technologies To Russia

Honeywell Process Solutions announced the introduction of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and industrial cyber security technologies in Russia at the 9th annual Honeywell Conference for the Russian customers “Honeywell – Responding To The Challenges Of Our Time“.



More than 350 people attended the conference that featured the potential of IIoT technologies to solve the problems manufacturers face in the current economic conditions. IIoT by Honeywell brings together existing and new technologies in order to drive better efficiency and agility in process industries.



“Today, Russian manufacturing industries are challenged to drive efficiency and productivity in their organizations more than ever before. They are looking for automation technologies that help them meet these goals with new age technologies,” Alexei Zenkevich, Country Business Executive, told conference attendees. “IIoT by Honeywell is the next step for the automation industry to achieve digital transformation. It allows manufacturers to more efficiently gather and analyze a broader range of data across multiple operations and plants to use data to transform entire enterprises.”



“In most cases, the data needed to solve big issues like unplanned downtime and the manufacture of off-spec products is there – it’s just not being managed and utilized in the right way”, Zenkevich said.



The conference also showcased Honeywell Industrial Cyber Security solutions that help protect the availability, safety, and reliability of industrial facilities, critical infrastructure and the IIoT. Leveraging industry-leading process control and cyber security expertise and experience, highly advanced technology, and integrated partner security products, Honeywell delivers proven, complete solutions designed for the specific needs of industrial environments.



Key technologies being demonstrated at the event were:



· ControlEdge™ PLC – a next-generation family of controllers that provide secure connectivity and tight integration to devices from multiple vendors, with easy configuration, efficient operations and reduced maintenance through the use of augmented reality.



· Honeywell Pulse™ – a new app that provides plant managers immediate notifications as well as real-time plant performance data and analytics direct to their smartphones. The app brings relevant metrics and the tools to resolve issues directly to mobile devices, helping to improve efficiency and safety.



· Honeywell Industrial Cyber Security Risk Manager – the first solution to proactively monitor, measure and manage cyber security risks for industrial environments. It consolidates complex site-wide cyber threat and vulnerability data into a single view for better visibility and improved decision-making and extends users' ability to stay ahead of cyber threats in ways not previously possible.



Honeywell organizes the annual conference for customers from Russia and former USSR countries across oil&gas, power, MMM and other industries. The conference showcases the newest automation and control solutions, modern technologies to secure the industrial plant as well as energy resources monitoring systems, including complex gas monitoring solutions. Historically the conference program combines presentations by Honeywell representatives, partners and customers.



