Honeywell Control And Safety System Selected For Vital Natural Gas Pipeline In Turkey

Honeywell Process Solutions announced it will provide an integrated control and safety system for the strategically important Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) in Turkey.



The system will ensure reliable and safe operations of compressor stations along the entire length of the pipeline. The Southern Gas Corridor is a critical part of the European Union’s strategy to enhance its energy security. The TANAP system will be able to transport up to 31 billion cubic meters per year of Caspian and nearby regions’ natural gas.



“Honeywell has a long history of working with critical energy projects in Turkey,” said Orhan Genis, president of Honeywell in Turkey and Central Asia. “This important project will help to secure a supply of natural gas not only to this country but across Europe.”



The 1,850-kilometer long TANAP will carry natural gas from Turkey’s eastern border with Georgia to its western border with Greece. According to Eurogas, demand for natural gas in Europe will grow at about 2 percent a year through 2030.



“Honeywell’s integrated solutions will enable TANAP to detect and resolve operational issues early, enhancing reliability for this important project,” said Pieter Krynauw, vice president and general manager for HPS’ Projects and Automation Solutions business. “Honeywell provides automation controls and safety solutions for almost 94,000 miles of natural gas and liquid pipelines, including many of the world’s longest systems.”



Honeywell will provide the project with fully integrated control and safety solution products, technology, engineering and support. It includes the distributed control system (DCS), emergency shutdown system (ESD), and an extensive fire and gas solution consisting of safety systems, fire alarm panels, and a full range of process and non-process area detectors and devices).



Honeywell’s system integrates all process control and safety systems and automation software under a single unified architecture at TANAP Stations. The system improves operators’ visibility and situational awareness to detect, avoid and respond to incidents that could endanger people, the pipeline or the environment. It will also help TANAP provide uninterrupted supply through the pipeline.



The TANAP project employs some of Honeywell’s leading technologies:



· Experion® PKS (Process Knowledge System) advanced automation platform and software applications help improve business performance and peace of mind. Drawing on data from across the pipeline, Experion PKS helps operators make fast effective decisions to improve safety, reliability and efficiency.



· Safety Manager, Honeywell’s safety solution, integrates process safety data, applications, system diagnostics and critical control strategies to detect and prevent dangerous conditions. As well as automatic, safe emergency shutdown, Safety Manager will also give TANAP tools for root-cause analysis to drive improved system performance.



· The XLS80 Fire Alarm Control Panel with an intelligent, flexible design and a user friendly interface for the highest safety standards and reliability.



Source: Honeywell