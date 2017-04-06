Honeywell Competency Management Takes Process Operator Training to the Cloud

Honeywell Process Solutions (HPS) announced a new connected-learning solution based on its industry-leading UniSim® Competency Suite platform. Part of the Honeywell Connected Plant intiative, UniSim eLearn is hosted in the cloud and revolutionizes access to operator training simulation (OTS). It’s a key tool in delivering effective operator competency management.

OTS is a preferred solution for operator training in the process industries. Studies consistently show trainees retain up to 15 times the information they can otherwise recall from a typical lecture with hands-on practice. Dynamic models of complex industrial processes, combined with real-world operator interfaces, provide OTS trainees the practice and experience to quickly develop confidence and competencies to manage both normal and abnormal situations.

“With UniSim eLearn, we bring the training direct to the trainee’s work station,” said Shree Dandekar, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Connected Plant. “Businesses don’t have to worry about travel time or operators missing scheduled training sessions. They can easily fit training around work commitments and absences to ensure essential training is never missed.”

For a higher level of learning experience, competency management offers instructors the opportunity to create problems for operators to respond to in a simulated environment. UniSim eLearn also improves the effectiveness of OTS training interventions by combining a range of online learning methods, providing tailored curriculums for smarter, faster training. Courses rapidly build and test foundation skills with interactive Q&As and video learning, followed by OTS exercises to practice and hone performance.

Using the cloud to connect trainees across enterprises, UniSim eLearn dismantles barriers to operator learning and delivers consistent experiences. It offers a simple multi-site training solution, and improved access to OTS for those with logistical, personnel or infrastructure constraints. UniSim eLearn delivers on-demand training to staff, wherever – and whenever – they need it.

With UniSim eLearn, both students and instructors can be located anywhere with an Internet connection. Organizations can unlock human and intellectual capital across the organization, while centralized administration and control simplifies maintenance and support.

UniSim eLearn users can also benefit from process technology expertise and experience of UOP, a Honeywell company and leading provider of process license technology. Realistic high-fidelity cloud-based training simulators for several of Honeywell UOP’s key refining technologies are available. Embedded with Honeywell UOP proprietary process technology, each training simulator includes a selection of preconfigured training scenarios designed to develop important troubleshooting and operational skills delivery.

Source: Honeywell Process Solutions (HPS)