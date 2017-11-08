Honeywell Adds Liquid Flow Capability to Controledge™ Remote Terminal Unit

Honeywell Process Solutions (HPS) announced a new release of the company’s ControlEdge™ Remote Terminal Unit (RTU), which now offers measurement of both gas and liquid flow. The newest version of the product also now offers expanded HART support, which allows for easier device commissioning and diagnostics.

The new electronic flow metering capability supports liquid custody transfer per the American Petroleum Institute (API) 21.2 guidelines in North America. This latest release increases the efficiency of remote asset management by doubling as a flow meter, as well as allowing operators to automate loop check and commissioning, reduce hard-wired input/output (I/O) devices, and extend device diagnostics.

“As we continue to add even more capability to our ControlEdge RTU, our focus is constantly on allowing our customers to more effectively operate their distributed assets,” said Paul Vellacott, HPS solutions marketing manager. “We continue to expand the idea of what can be done via remote asset management, and the ControlEdge RTU is leading the way.”

ControlEdge RTU is part of Honeywell’s next generation family of controllers, leveraging the power of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). It reduces equipment monitoring and diagnostic time from hours to minutes and significantly decreases configuration time. The RTU is able to withstand harsh environments and is designed for easy deployment at remote sites, in applications such as wellhead monitoring and control, data concentrators, gas flow metering, block-valve automation, and pump and compressor control, as well as in water distribution and wastewater treatment. Featuring native redundancy, the controller complements the C300 and Series-C platform used in Honeywell’s Experion® Process Knowledge System (PKS) to provide a fully integrated solution.

Source: Honeywell