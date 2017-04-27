GE Launches OnBoard, an Integrated Service Offering for Offshore Oil and Gas Water Treatment

GE Water & Process Technologies launched OnBoard, a new service offering that is a customizable, total integrated water treatment solution and service plan for offshore oil and gas producers. OnBoard incorporates digital technologies, remote monitoring and diagnostic software, membranes, chemicals, sulfate removal technology and offshore field and process expertise to help producers improve operations, performance and profitability at offshore water treatment facilities.

By simply choosing the OnBoard program parameters that match their unique needs, offshore oil and gas producers and operators have the potential to decrease clean-in-place (CIP) time, improve recovery rates and lower maintenance costs. Additional benefits to using OnBoard include an increase in sulfate removal unit recovery by up to 5 percent, a significant decrease in CIP hours and same-day troubleshooting.

“When producers can create a service package with the digital solutions and treatment technologies they need under one umbrella program, they can monitor and manage their plants in more efficient and reliable ways,” said Craig Hobkirk, oil and gas director—GE Water & Process Technologies. “What makes this service program unique is the addition of our InSight* asset performance management (APM) system, which can increase operational effectiveness and performance and ultimately lead to cost savings and increased productivity.”

GE’s InSight APM system is a standard feature in all OnBoard service packages. InSight is remote monitoring and diagnostic software that leverages advanced data and analytics to help operators make better business decisions, eliminate unplanned downtime and lower costs. It enables the collection and processing of data to visualize current conditions and their trajectory as well as diagnose problems and identify opportunities for improvement.

Additional services that can be added to any OnBoard service program include process experts to review and recommend areas of improvement for both chemical and membrane solutions, field service expertise for proper on-site maintenance needs, operator training, seawater sulfate reducing nanofiltration membranes, ZeeWeed* 700B hollow-fiber membranes and a full range of production and cleaning chemicals.

Source: GE Water & Process Technologies