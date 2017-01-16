Finalists Revealed for 2017 Offshore Achievement Awards

Finalists for the 2017 Offshore Achievement Awards, sponsored by TAQA, have been announced on 13 January.



Hosted by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Aberdeen Section, the annual awards recognise some of the industry’s most innovative technology developments as well as talented individuals and exceptional large and small company performance.



This year’s shortlist comprises a wide cross-section of the offshore sector, with companies large and small, spanning a variety of sub-sectors, represented.



Categories including Innovator, Emerging Technology and Young Professional have proven popular with entrants this year. For the first time in 2017, organisers have also introduced an additional stage of shortlisting for this Young Professional category, which will see each finalist take part in a filmed interview with a panel of industry judges. From there, three finalists will be selected before the winner is announced on the night.



Ian Phillips, chairman of SPE Aberdeen and chief executive of the Oil and Gas Innovation Centre, said: “The sheer quality and variety of entries we have received this year reflects everything that is great about our industry, particularly our ability to adapt to a volatile economic environment. It’s clear that the UK’s oil and gas operators and service companies have truly risen to the challenge, in particular developing some of the world’s most advanced technology whilst remaining as cost effective as possible.



“As ever, our expert industry judging panel has spent a significant amount of time judging each entry before selecting the strongest contenders. I would like to congratulate all those who have been shortlisted for the 2017 awards, and I look forward to celebrating the winners at the ceremony in March.”



Winners at the 2016 award ceremony included Interventek Subsea Engineering for Emerging Technology, Tendeka for Great Large Company and Dan Purkis of Well-SENSE was recognised for his Significant Contribution to the oil and gas industry.



Donald Taylor, acting managing director for TAQA Europe said: “It is reassuring to see so many companies and individuals taking the time to share their success stories and enter into the awards this year. The quality of the entries, particularly those shortlisted, demonstrates how much the industry is still driving forward, finding innovative solutions and efficiencies against a persistently challenging background.”



The 2017 Offshore Achievement Awards finalists are:



Innovator (sponsored by OGIC)



· Delphian Ballistics



· Enpro Subsea



· M-FLOW Technologies



Emerging Technology (sponsored by Nexen)



· Exnics



· M-FLOW Technologies



· PlanSea Ltd



Safety Innovations (sponsored by Offshore Europe Partnership)



· Cape plc



· Cyberhawk Innovations



· RigDeluge



Environmental Innovation



· BP



· Exnics



· TWMA



Export Achievement



· Churchill Drilling Tools



· Cyberhawk Innovations



· JDR Cable Systems Ltd



Collaboration



· Decom North Sea



· Maersk Oil/Amec Foster Wheeler/Bilfinger Salamis



· Wood Group



Outstanding Skills Development Programme (sponsored by Heriot Watt University)



· Fabricom Offshore Services



· TAQA



Young Professional (sponsored by BP)



· Marianne McKevitt - BP



· Richard Eckersley - Nexen Petroleum U.K. Limited



· Mandy Johnstone - N-Sea



· Sam Lisney - Petrofac EPS West



· Richard Turner -