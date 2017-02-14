Engineers of TATNEFT Are Among the Best in Russia Again

Professionals of TATNEFT Company have again become winners at the All-Russian contest "Engineer of the Year" held annually by Russian and International Unions of non-governmental scientific and engineering organizations with participation of the Academy of Engineering Sciences n.a. A.M. Prokhorov and the Interregional Fund for Scientific and Technological Progress Promotion.

Following the jury decision of the All-Russian contest "Professional Engineers” the titles of the contest laureates in the nomination "Engineer of the Year" with the award of diplomas, certificates, distinction signs and commemorative medals were granted to Fanis Abdullin (Supervising Department of PJSC TATNEFT), Arslan Daminov (Engineering Center), Maxim Malkovsky (NGDU "Almetyevneft"), Ilnur Muhliyev (NGDU "Jalilneft"), Andrei Paskidov (NGDU "Elkhovneft"), Sergei Bagnyuk (TatNIPIneft), Vladimir Valovsky (TatNIPIneft), Damir Shaikhutdinov (TatNIPIneft), Marat Valiyev (NGDU "Yamashneft") and Catherine Andaeva (NGDU "Yamashneft").

The contest “Professional Engineers" resulted in awarding the winner’s title in the nomination "Professional Engineer of Russia" with presentation of the corresponding certificates and distinction marks to Ruslan Ablyamitov (Supervising Deparement of PJSC TATNEFT), Rinat Gareyev (Bugulma Mechanical Plant), Ilnur Fatkullin (Engineering Center), Ruslan Garifullin (NGDU "Almetyevneft"), Maxim Shvydenko (NGDU "Almetyevneft") and Andrei Yudin (NGDU "Elkhovneft").

These awards of TATNEFT's engineers are another proof of the Company's staff high professionalism and the significance of the Company’s scientific and technical potential.

The annual All-Russian Contest of engineers has been organized for the purpose of upgrading of the labor and professionalism rating of the engineering professionals, identification of the Russian engineers elite corps, forming the interest to the engineering work among young people, as well as to promote the achievements and experience of the best engineers in Russia and establish the data bank of the country's best engineers. The names of the winners in both nominations shall be entered in the Professional Engineers Register of Russia.

Source: TATNEFT