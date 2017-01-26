Employees of “LUKOIL-PERM” Received Prize Under Gubkin Name for the Launch of Advanced Technology to Increase Oil Production

Specialists of "LUKOIL-PERM", which, jointly with representatives of the Russian State University of Oil and Gas named after I.M. Gubkin and "LUKOIL-Engineering" launched in the Kama region the technology of oil production using pumping systems with cable rod, received prize named after academician Gubkin.

The authors of scientific and technical work "Creation and implementation of technology and equipment for the operation of small diameter sidetracks of oil wells with the use of pumping units with cable rods" are seven contributors, including four representatives of the company "LUKOIL-PERM": Senior Engineer Denis Krasnoborov, Deputy Director General for the production of the northern group of assets Andrey Usenkov, First Deputy General Director - Chief Engineer Igor Mazein and CEO Oleg Tretyakov.

"Special design cable is used as a rod string and allows operation of wells with small diameter sidetracks, when it is difficult to use conventional equipment. Using the technology allows to increase oil production up to 30% on well, "said LLC" LUKOIL-PERM" General Director Oleg Tretyakov.

The technology has been launched in June 2016 in the Perm region.

Prize named after Academician I.M. Gubkin is the highest industry public award for the best R&D research, design and engineering work in oil and gas production and refining industry.

The award was established by the Central board of the Scientific and Technical Society of oil- and gas workers named after academician I.M. Gubkin and is awarded every two years to promote the best R&D, design and construction works of considerable interest for the theory and practice of oil and gas industry and enterprises construction in these sector.

Source: Permnews