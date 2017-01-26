Employees of “LUKOIL-PERM” Received Prize Under Gubkin Name for the Launch of Advanced Technology to Increase Oil Production

January 26, 2017

Specialists of "LUKOIL-PERM", which, jointly with representatives of the Russian State University of Oil and Gas named after I.M. Gubkin and "LUKOIL-Engineering" launched in the Kama region the technology of oil production using pumping systems with cable rod, received prize named after academician Gubkin.

The authors of scientific and technical work "Creation and implementation of technology and equipment for the operation of small diameter sidetracks of oil wells with the use of pumping units with cable rods" are seven contributors, including four representatives of the company "LUKOIL-PERM": Senior Engineer Denis Krasnoborov, Deputy Director General for the production of the northern group of assets Andrey Usenkov, First Deputy General Director - Chief Engineer Igor Mazein and CEO Oleg Tretyakov.

"Special design cable is used as a rod string and allows operation of wells with small diameter sidetracks, when it is difficult to use conventional equipment. Using the technology allows to increase oil production up to 30% on well, "said LLC" LUKOIL-PERM" General Director Oleg Tretyakov.

The technology has been launched in June 2016 in the Perm region.

Prize named after Academician I.M. Gubkin is the highest industry public award for the best R&D research, design and engineering work in oil and gas production and refining industry.

The award was established by the Central board of the Scientific and Technical Society of oil- and gas workers named after academician I.M. Gubkin and is awarded every two years to promote the best R&D, design and construction works of considerable interest for the theory and practice of oil and gas industry and enterprises construction in these sector.

Source: Permnews

 

Related stories
See all » Events
Neftegazsnab-2017 Moscow, Russia March 16
NEFTEGAS-2017 Moscow, Russia April 17-20
The National Oil and Gas Forum 2017 Moscow, Russia April 18-19
22nd World Petroleum Congress (WPC) Istanbul, Turkey July 9-13
Subscribe Current Issue
November-December 2016

Happy New Year! Oil Price, Ruble Rate, Shifting Political Winds Boost Outlook for 2017

“The Internet of Things” Makes Man vs. Machine the New Normal

The Future is in the Clouds

Digital Magazine Archive
Popular
Top videos
Top Galleries